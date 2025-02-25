Harrison is expected to pitch in Friday's game against the Brewers following starter Logan Webb, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Harrison said a couple weeks ago that he's rediscovered his fastball velocity after the pitch dipped below 93 mph on average last season, so it will be worth tracking his velocity in camp. It's also encouraging that he's getting into a spring game this week after ending the 2024 season with a shoulder injury. He is expected to open the year in the Giants rotation.
More News
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Velocity back this spring•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Competing for fifth rotation spot•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Season likely over•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Placed on IL with shoulder injury•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Lit up for six runs•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Unravels in fifth inning•