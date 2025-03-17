Harrison showed better velocity in his last Cactus League appearance Sunday versus the Athletics, sitting at 93-to-94 mph and touching 95 mph several times, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The bump up in velocity is encouraging, as Harrison had been sitting in the low-90s in camp after losing 13 pounds due to a virus. However, while his weight and velocity are coming back, Harrison's results this spring have not been encouraging, particularly his last two times out when he's surrendered a combined eight runs in 4.2 innings. Meanwhile, Hayden Birdsong (0.75 ERA, 18:0 in 12 innings) and Landen Roupp (3.75 ERA, 14:1 K:BB in 12 frames) have both been excellent. The competition for the fifth spot in the Giants' rotation could come down to the wire.