Harrison and Hayden Birdsong will be among the candidates competing for the fifth spot in the Giants' rotation, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Logan Webb, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks are locked into the first four rotation spots. Harrison is likely the favorite to fill the fifth slot after making 24 starts for San Francisco last season, but the gig won't be handed to him. The left-hander posted a 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 118:42 K:BB over 124.1 frames in 2024 before his season ended prematurely due to shoulder inflammation. He has no restrictions at the start of spring training.