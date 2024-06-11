Harrison allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Houston on Monday.

Harrison had just nine whiffs and three punchouts in the outing, but he kept the Astros off the scoreboard until the seventh frame. The left-handed hurler finished with his second straight quality start and allowed fewer than three runs for the first time since May 7. Harrison hasn't given up more than four earned runs in any of his 14 starts this season, though, helping him maintain a respectable 3.96 ERA despite a mediocre 1.33 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB across 77.1 innings.