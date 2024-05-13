Harrison allowed three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Sunday.

Walks have become an issue for Harrison in May -- he's issued 12 of them over 17 innings across his last three starts while adding 14 strikeouts in that span. The Reds weren't fully able to capitalize Sunday, scraping together three runs in the first inning but leaving four runners on base over the next four frames before finding more luck against the Giants' bullpen. Harrison has allowed just four runs over his last 23 innings and now has a 3.42 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 50 innings across nine starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies.