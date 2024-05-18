Harrison (4-1) picked up the win Saturday versus the Rockies, yielding three runs on five hits and two walks over five frames. He notched four strikeouts.

Harrison was originally supposed to start Friday but got pushed back a day, with the Giants indicating it was because they were keeping an eye on his workload. His velocity was down a bit Saturday and he had thrown only 79 pitches over his five frames before getting pulled. While not overly sharp, Harrison was still good enough against the Rockies to pick up his fourth victory of the season. While the left-hander's 3.60 ERA and 1.27 WHIP have been solid, he's been a bit of a disappointment from a strikeouts perspective with just 49 over 55 innings.