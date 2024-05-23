Wade went 3-for-3 with three walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-5 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

This was Wade's first three-hit game of the year, as well as his second three-walk effort. It's arguably the best example of what he's brought to the table in 2024 -- decent contact hitting and remarkable patience at the plate. Wade is batting .340 with a 19:12 BB:K over 19 games in May. For the season, the first baseman is at a .336/.484/.431 slash line with two home runs, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored, five doubles and one stolen base over 153 plate appearances. Wade briefly saw a full-time role earlier in the month when Jorge Soler was on the injured list, but since Soler's return, Wade has returned to a strong-side platoon with Wilmer Flores at first base.