Giants' LaMonte Wade: Remains on bench against southpaw
Wade isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wade is sitting for a second consecutive game since the Giants are facing left-hander Julio Urias on Saturday. Darin Ruf is serving as the designated hitter while Luis Gonzalez starts in right field.
