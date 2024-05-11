Webb (3-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings to take the loss versus the Reds on Friday.

Webb has walked multiple batters in three straight starts, but he was at least able to pitch deeper in this contest after failing to get past four innings in each of his last two outings. It's still an uncharacteristic rough patch for the Giants' ace. He's now at a 3.38 ERA, 139 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB through 53.1 innings across nine starts this season. Webb's projected for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers for his next outing.