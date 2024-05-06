Webb (3-3) took the loss Sunday against the Phillies, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings.

The Phillies scratched out a run versus Webb in the second before plating four more in the third, which was highlighted by Bryce Harper's three-run blast. Webb faced some more traffic in the fourth but ultimately got out of it unscathed with his day ending there after throwing 98 pitches. Following a dominant stretch of four consecutive outings allowing two runs or fewer and pitching at least seven innings, Webb has now given up four runs in back-to-back starts while failing to get more than 12 outs. The one positive note was that his six strikeouts set a season high. The 27-year-old owns a 3.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB in 46.1 innings and will look to get back on track in a projected home matchup against the Reds.