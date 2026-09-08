Webb allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision Monday versus the Cardinals.

Webb was tagged for 16 runs over 10.2 innings across his previous three starts. He was able to put forth a much better effort Monday, though he's now winless in four straight outings. On the year, Webb has a 4.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 127:40 K:BB across 155.2 innings over 26 starts. He is projected to make his next start at St. Louis next week, assuming the Giants operate with a six-man rotation to offset the injuries that have piled up late in the season.