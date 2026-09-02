Webb escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's wild 13-12 loss to the Pirates, surrendering nine runs on nine hits and two walks over two-plus innings. He struck out one.

Pittsburgh put nine runs on the board in the third inning without getting any extra-base hits, chasing Webb from the game after seven straight batters reached base on five singles and two walks. It was his shortest outing of the season, and the nine runs allowed were a career worst for the right-hander. Webb is struggling to get to the finish line in 2026 -- he's failed to last three frames in two of his last three starts, with his ERA rising from 3.50 to 4.21 during that rough stretch. He'll try to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come on the road this weekend against the Mets.