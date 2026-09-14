Giants manager Tony Vitello said Sunday that the Giants will have a conversation about whether to shut Webb down for the remainder of the campaign, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb had another rough outing Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits over five innings in a loss to the Padres to fall to 8-8 on the campaign. The veteran hurler has posted a 9.86 ERA over his past five starts and may be wearing down, as Pavlovic notes Webb's season started early because of his participation in the World Baseball Classic. San Francisco's conversation about shutting Webb down is likely connected to the team being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with a 62-88 record.