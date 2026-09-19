The Giants placed Webb on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right middle finger blister, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manager Tony Vitello said last weekend that the Giants would consider shutting Webb down after he allowed 16 earned runs in 13 innings over his last three starts. With the team out of the playoff chase and Webb now dealing with a blister, the 29-year-old's season will officially come to an early end. He'll finish 2026 with a 4.31 ERA -- his worst mark since 2020 -- and a 1.17 WHIP across 160.2 innings. Duncan Davitt was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.