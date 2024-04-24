Webb (3-1) got the win over the Mets on Tuesday, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out four over eight scoreless innings.

Webb's dominance from his previous outing carried over into Tuesday. The Mets scattered six hits against him with most of it being soft contact and he never had more than one runner on base until his final inning. Webb is up to 19 consecutive scoreless innings, which is the longest streak of his career and he's now gone at least seven innings and allowed one or fewer runs in each of his last three outings. Webb lowered his ERA to a 2.33 to go with a 1.11 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB in 28.2 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling next week on the road against Boston.