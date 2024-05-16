Webb (4-4) earned the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing three hits and three walks over six shutout innings while striking out five.

Webb allowed three of the first four batters to reach base in the opening frame but managed to work his way out of the jam, getting two of the three outs by way of strikeout. The right-hander would allow just two walks and two singles from that point on en route to earning his fourth win of the season, snapping a three-game losing skid. Webb has now hurled six or more shutout innings in three of his last six starts, posting a 30:12 K:BB over that stretch. He's also logged quality starts in seven of his 10 outings this season.