Webb (3-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on nine hits and three walks over 3.2 innings as the Giants fell 4-0 to the Red Sox. He struck out four.

After four straight starts in which he lasted at least seven innings and allowed two runs or less, Webb struggled to put away hitters and generated only four swinging strikes among his 91 pitches. Despite the stumble, the 27-year-old right-hander still sports a 2.98 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through 42.1 innings, and he's served up just one homer so far in 2024. Webb faces a tough challenge in his next scheduled start, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Philadelphia.