Webb came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and eighth of 2024 on 103 pitches (72 strikes), and Webb left the mound in line for his fifth win of the year only to watch Camilo Doval blow his first save of the season in the ninth inning. Webb will take a 3.03 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB through 65.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend against the Mets.