Webb (5-5) allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Rangers.

Webb kept Texas off the board for four frames before the Rangers plated two runs in the fifth inning. Outside of that inning, he allowed just one baserunner. Webb threw seven innings in his last outing but saw his streak of four straight quality starts come to an end. With Friday's quality start in the books, he has 10 in his 14 appearances this season. Webb will carry a 2.92 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be at home against Houston next week.