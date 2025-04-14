Webb (2-0) earned the win against the Yankees on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Webb yielded three runs over the first two innings but battled to hold the Yankees scoreless over his final three frames. He generated 12 whiffs on 97 pitches but also found the strike zone on just 57 of them, tallying a season-high four walks. On the year, the 28-year-old has posted a strong 2.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 24 innings. He's slated for a road matchup with the Angels next weekend.