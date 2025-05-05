Webb (4-2) allowed a run on six hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over Colorado.

Webb tossed four shutout frames before the Rockies broke through with a run in the fifth inning. He limited the damage and picked up an easy win after his hiccup against the Padres in his last outing. Webb has delivered five quality starts in eight appearances this season, resulting in a 2.61 ERA over 48.1 innings. He's struck out at least six batters in four straight starts and is now sporting a 56:13 K:BB. Webb is lined up to start in Minnesota next weekend.