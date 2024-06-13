Webb (6-5) picked up the win Wednesday against the Astros, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five over six innings.

Webb held Houston to one run through his first five innings before giving up a two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez in the sixth. However, the Giants would hang on for a 5-3 victory while Webb logged his sixth quality start in his last seven outings. Overall, the right-hander sports a 3.02 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 78:20 K:BB across 92.1 innings this year. Webb's currently slated for a road. matchup with the Cubs early next week in his next start.