Webb (4-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Yankees.

Webb gave up a pair of runs in the first and third innings, but he was able to eat innings despite the loss. He threw 74 of 108 pitches for strikes, though this ended his run of four straight quality starts. Webb is at a 2.95 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB over 79.1 innings across 13 starts this season. After posting a 1.3 BB/9 last year, his walk rate has risen to 2.3 this year, which is in line with previous seasons. Webb is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Rangers.