Webb (1-0) picked up the win after giving up one run on five hits and no walks in seven innings Tuesday against Houston. He struck out six.

Webb faced the minimum number of batters through three innings Tuesday, but Jose Altuve took him deep to lead off the fourth frame. It was an otherwise excellent outing on the road by Webb, who tossed 100 pitches and induced three double plays to keep Houston's bats in check. On tap for the star right-hander is a matchup at home against the Reds, which tentatively lines up for early next week.