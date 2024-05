Webb did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run (0 earned) on three hits and a walk over seven innings against the Mets. He struck out eight.

The lone unearned run Webb allowed was set up by his own error, but he was lights out otherwise and left the game in line for the win. The outing dropped Webb's ERA to 2.74 with a 1.26 WHIP across 72.1 innings. His next scheduled start is slated for next weekend when the Giants host the Yankees.