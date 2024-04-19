Webb (2-1) picked up the win Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven scoreless innings against Arizona.

Webb was exceptional Thursday, making it through seven innings for a third straight start. The two hits Webb allowed came on the first two batters he faced Thursday, but he managed to retire the next 19 batters he faced after the pair of hits. Webb has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five appearances this season, boasting a 2.93 ERA across 30.2 innings pitched. He's tentatively scheduled for a matchup with the Mets on Tuesday.