Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday that Gonzalez (back) will begin a rehab assignment soon, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's unclear exactly how long the Giants plan on keeping Gonzalez in the minors, but he seems to still be on track for a return in early August. Gonzalez underwent surgery in March to repair a herniated disc in his lower back and has been on the IL all season.