Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez missed the first four months of the 2023 season due to a back injury and had gone 12-for-52 (.231) with zero homers in 14 games since returning to action at Triple-A Sacramento in late July. The 27-year-old outfielder is now off the 40-man roster.