Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez missed the first four months of the 2023 season due to a back injury and had gone 12-for-52 (.231) with zero homers in 14 games since returning to action at Triple-A Sacramento in late July. The 27-year-old outfielder is now off the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Activated and optioned•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Trending toward August return•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Starts season on 60-day IL•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Undergoing surgery on back•