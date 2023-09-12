Gonzalez was released by the Giants on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Gonzalez was pushed off the 40-man roster last month and will now head to the free agent market. The 28-year-old outfielder owns a career .253/.328/.363 batting line with four home runs and 10 stolen bases in 107 total major-league games.
More News
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Passes through waivers•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Activated and optioned•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Trending toward August return•