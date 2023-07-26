Gonzalez (back) played six innings in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in his first rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

Gonzalez shifted his rehab to Sacramento after he went 2-for-11 with 1:4 BB:K in four games with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate. The Giants will likely want to see Gonzalez play full nine-inning games in the outfield on consecutive days before his activation from the 60-day injured list is more seriously considered. Gonzalez has been on the IL all season after undergoing surgery in the spring to address a herniated disc.