Gonzalez (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Gonzalez has spent the entire season on the 60-day injured list, and though he's ready to play again following an extended rehab assignment, the Giants don't have a need at the MLB level for another left-handed-hitting outfielder. He appeared in 98 big-league games last season, so he could be back in the majors at some point over the final two months of the campaign.