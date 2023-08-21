The Giants outrighted Gonzalez to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez will remain in the Giants organization for now after clearing waivers upon being designated for assignment last week, but since he's now been outrighted for the second time in his professional career, he'll have the choice of electing free agency if he so chooses. If Gonzalez forgoes free agency, he'll report back to Sacramento, where he's accrued a .231/.344/.308 slash line through 14 games this season.