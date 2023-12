The Yankees signed Gonzalez to a minor-league contract Thursday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez missed the first half of the 2023 season after undergoing back surgery in March and slashed .255/.355/.362 with one homer and six steals in 27 games for the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants once he returned to full health. The 28-year-old outfielder is a career .253/.328/.363 hitter over parts of three big-league seasons.