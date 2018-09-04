Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard at Coors
Bumgarner was tagged for seven runs (six earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out six over five innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Monday.
Bumgarner fell victim to the long ball (three homers) in a venue where many pitchers struggle limiting power numbers. The southpaw didn't have his best stuff, needing 92 pitches (57 strikes) to complete five frames, his shortest outing since Aug. 2. Bumgarner had been sharp in his previous two outings (one run over 15 innings), so fantasy owners can just chalk up this poor start to the thin air in Denver. The 29-year-old will attempt to bounce back in another tough matchup on the road against the Brewers on Sunday.
