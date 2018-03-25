Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Undergoes successful surgery, could miss two months
Bumgarner underwent successful surgery Saturday to repair his fractured fifth metacarpal, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bumgarner, who suffered the injury after being hit by a line drive during Friday's Cactus League game against the Royals, had three pins inserted into his hand to stabilize his finger. According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bruce Bochy said he hopes to have the southpaw back in early June, which would line him up to miss the first two months of the season. A more concrete timetable should emerge as he continues to progress in his recovery. In the meantime, with Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) expected to open the season on the disabled list and Johnny Cueto off schedule, Ty Blach now appears to be the favorite to start for the Giants on Opening Day.
