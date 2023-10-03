Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Tuesday that Luciano will be given the chance to open the 2024 season as the team's everyday shortstop, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Luciano mostly struggled offensively between his two different stints in the majors this season, but the 22-year-old owns a career .834 OPS in the minors and tallied 15 homers in 74 games this summer between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento. He also has a bit of speed and an improving defensive reputation.