Luciano has been dealing with a minor hamstring issue but is tentatively in the Giants' lineup for Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's not clear how long Luciano's hamstring has been bothering him, but as long as he gets through a workout Friday with no issues he will be in Saturday's lineup. The youngster is projected to serve as the Giants' primary shortstop this season.