Luciano (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting second for the Giants on Thursday against the Diamondbacks in his Cactus League debut, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Luciano has been slowed by a hamstring issue to this point in camp but is feeling well enough to give it a go Thursday. The 22-year-old is tracking toward everyday shortstop duties for the Giants this season, although he will need to hold off Casey Schmitt and non-roster invitee Nick Ahmed.
