Luciano (hamstring) has been scratched from the Giants' lineup for Saturday's game versus the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Luciano has been dealing with what's been described as a minor hamstring problem. While the hope was that he could play Saturday following a workout Friday, the Giants have ultimately decided to exercise caution. It's not clear when Luciano might be able to suit up for Cactus League action, but it seems like a day-to-day situation at this juncture.
