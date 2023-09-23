Luciano went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Luciano has started the last two games at shortstop since Brandon Crawford (hamstring) went on the injured list. For the season, Luciano is batting .333 (6-for-18) over six major-league contests. He struggled to a .223/.334/.442 slash line over 74 contests between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento this year, but he could close out the year with a starting role in the majors. The steal was his first in the majors.