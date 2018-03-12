Giants' Mark Melancon: Appears healthy early on

Melancon gave up a homer in his lone inning of work, but also recorded his first strikeout of spring training in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Melancon was eased back into action after undergoing pronator surgery this past September. He was issued a clean bill of health heading into camp and has reported no setbacks after making two appearances in Cactus League action. The 32-year-old posted an unexpected 4.50 ERA in an injury-shortened season, but he will look to bounce back while serving as the Giants' closer to begin the regular season.