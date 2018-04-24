Giants' Mark Melancon: Will return to baseball activites Thursday

Melancon (elbow) will begin a throwing program Thursday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melancon seems to be on track with his recovery, as he is returning to baseball activities two weeks after having a stem cell injection in his pronator on April 12. Tests revealed no ligament damage in Melancon's right elbow, but the team can't put an approximate timetable on his return until he begins throwing. More news will come as the 33-year-old progresses through his program. Hunter Strickland appears to be locked in as the closer for the time being.