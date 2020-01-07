Carasiti signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Carasiti appeared in 11 games a season ago for the Mariners, posting a 4.66 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with a 10:5 K:BB over 9.2 frames. He'll have a chance to earn a spot in the bullpen during the spring with a solid performance.