Dubon went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 10-3 win over Arizona.

Entering Thursday, Dubon was just 2-for-18 (.111) across 10 games in June. He knocked an RBI single in the second inning and added an RBI double in the fourth. The 26-year-old utilityman is still slashing only .234/.272/.369 with four home runs, 19 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases through 151 plate appearances. Dubon's recent playing time has mostly come when Brandon Crawford needs a day off.