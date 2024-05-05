Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubon is on the bench for a second straight game and seems to have moved into a part-time role after he had drawn starts in the outfield in each of the first three games of May. The Astros have a regular opening in left field with Chas McCormick (hamstring) moving to the injured list, but rookie Joey Loperfido looks to have an edge on the gig, leaving Dubon to vie with Jake Meyers and Trey Cabbage for playing time at the other outfield spot while Kyle Tucker is locked in as the everyday right fielder.