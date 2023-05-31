Conforto (heel) is not in the starting lineup versus the Pirates on Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Conforto left Tuesday's contest against the Pirates with a bruise on his left heel, and the outfielder will get at least a day of rest while recovering. Blake Sabol is hitting fifth and playing left field while Mitch Haniger moves over to right field with Conforto on the bench.