Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

Yastrzemski provided a little cushion with a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning, and it proved vital when the Mets answered back with a run of their own before their rally fell short to end the game. Over his last nine games, Yastrzemski has five multi-hit efforts and four 0-fers on his ledger, going 10-for-34 (.294) with two homers, two doubles and a 2:8 BB:K in that span. The outfielder is at a .225/.286/.380 slash line with five homers, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and no stolen bases over 141 plate appearances this season in a strong-side platoon role in right field. Ryan McKenna, who was claimed off waivers from the Orioles last Saturday, appears to be Yastrzemski's platoon partner for now, at least until Austin Slater (concussion) returns.