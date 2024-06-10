Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Yastrzemski has gone 4-for-15 with two homers and four RBI over his last five contests. The outfielder has seen his playing time dip with the emergence of Heliot Ramos, though there's room for both of them in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers. Yastrzemski is at a .214/.286/.393 slash line with seven homers, 25 RBI, 20 runs scored and one stolen base over 186 plate appearances in a strong-side platoon role this season.