Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with two walks and a two-run double in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Phillies.

Yastrzemski added to the Giants' blowout in the seventh inning with a two-run double to center field that brought Tyler Fitzgerald and Wilmer Flores home. Over his last 10 games, Yastrzemski has gone 10-for-31 with nine walks, seven runs scored, three home runs and 11 RBI.