Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-4 victory over the Phillies.
The 34-year-old occupied the leadoff spot and provided some late offense to seal the win for San Francisco. After popping a 387-foot, two-run homer in the seventh, Yastrzemski returned in the ninth to crack a run-scoring double. The veteran outfielder is off to a torrid start, slashing .311/.436/.600 with three home runs, four doubles and nine RBI and runs scored apiece across 55 plate appearances.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Productive in leadoff role Friday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Hot bat moved up to leadoff•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Cracks walk-off homer Wednesday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Belts first home run•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench Sunday•